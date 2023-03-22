Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,596,000 after purchasing an additional 660,622 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,429 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,918,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,728 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,088,000 after purchasing an additional 225,301 shares during the period.
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $100.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.17. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91.
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
