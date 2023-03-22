Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,234 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,234 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in Masco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 22,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Masco by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Masco by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Masco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Insider Activity

Masco Stock Up 2.3 %

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,332.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 326,404 shares of company stock valued at $17,951,341 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco stock opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Stories

