Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,234 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,234 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in Masco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 22,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Masco by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Masco by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Masco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.
Insider Activity
Masco Stock Up 2.3 %
Masco stock opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19.
Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Masco Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.
Masco Company Profile
Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Masco (MAS)
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
- These 3 Dividend Growers Yield More Than the 10-Year Note
- Be Cautious of Valens Semiconductor Analyst Estimates
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.