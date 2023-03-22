Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $1.79 Million in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 35,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,550,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,333,000 after acquiring an additional 340,744 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,091,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,814,000 after acquiring an additional 140,492 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,107,000 after acquiring an additional 386,551 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,896,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,693,000 after acquiring an additional 352,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,389,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,467,000 after acquiring an additional 274,161 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $54.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

