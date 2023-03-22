Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $493,000 in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KSA opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 52-week low of $35.78 and a 52-week high of $51.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $859.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.