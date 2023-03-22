Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $631,000 in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TUR opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average of $31.27.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

