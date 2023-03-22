Gallacher Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 42,020 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000. Yum China comprises approximately 1.4% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Yum China Stock Up 0.4 %

YUMC stock opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 49.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading

