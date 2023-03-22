Galxe Price Tops $1.81 on Major Exchanges (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Galxe token can now be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00006299 BTC on major exchanges. Galxe has a total market cap of $97.97 million and $17.19 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Galxe has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Galxe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.42 or 0.00354071 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,371.25 or 0.25735147 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 94.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00010051 BTC.

Galxe Profile

Galxe was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Galxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galxe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.