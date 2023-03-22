GateToken 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.92 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. GateToken has a market capitalization of $582.47 million and $1.92 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $5.38 or 0.00019162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00030919 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003488 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00200549 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,077.30 or 1.00002001 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002301 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.37198448 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,948,848.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

