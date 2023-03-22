Geegoopuzzle Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.06 Billion (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $497,212.37 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for $7.09 or 0.00025810 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008774 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00030389 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001818 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003546 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00199351 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,456.40 or 1.00002757 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

