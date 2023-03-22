Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.54

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 17.54 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 16.77 ($0.21). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 17.15 ($0.21), with a volume of 128,187 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of £202.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.75 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.53.

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through six segments: Kagem Mining Limited, Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada, Development assets, Faberge, Corporate, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, faberge.com as well as online marketplaces; and consumer focused marketing campaigns.

