Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Genel Energy’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:GENL opened at GBX 119.80 ($1.47) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 124.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 127.73. The company has a market cap of £334.72 million, a PE ratio of -180.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.38. Genel Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 111.40 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.46).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 181 ($2.22) to GBX 163 ($2.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

