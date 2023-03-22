General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Boosted by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 11.3% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 19.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.85 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.98. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.28.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.