GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.38 Million

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $176.90 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars.

