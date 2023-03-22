George Weston (WN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of George Weston (TSE: WN) recently:

3/2/2023 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$204.00 to C$210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$172.00 to C$180.00.

3/2/2023 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$189.00 to C$192.00.

3/2/2023 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$175.00 to C$181.00.

2/28/2023 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$204.00 to C$215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$190.00 to C$200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

George Weston Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of George Weston stock traded up C$0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$164.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68. The company has a market cap of C$23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.38. George Weston Limited has a 1-year low of C$138.77 and a 1-year high of C$181.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$169.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$161.87.

George Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

Insider Transactions at George Weston

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 3,425 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.68, for a total transaction of C$581,143.04. In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.30, for a total transaction of C$165,302.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 3,425 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.68, for a total value of C$581,143.04. Insiders sold 4,725 shares of company stock valued at $796,594 in the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

