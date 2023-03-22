GICTrade Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $93.49 Million (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. GICTrade has a market cap of $93.49 million and $17,436.69 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00003344 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.97850683 USD and is up 4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $14,586.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

