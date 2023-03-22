Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Gap Up to $6.12

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.12, but opened at $6.59. Global Business Travel Group shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 557 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Business Travel Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.68.
Global Business Travel Group Stock Down 0.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global Business Travel Group Company Profile
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.
Further Reading
