Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Gap Up to $6.12

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.12, but opened at $6.59. Global Business Travel Group shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 557 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Business Travel Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.68.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Dendur Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,734,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after buying an additional 518,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 76,542 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the third quarter worth $1,127,000. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Further Reading

