Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Shares Up 2.8%

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.49. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.
Global X Education ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $3.07 million, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.86.
Global X Education ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Global X Education ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Trading of Global X Education ETF
Global X Education ETF Company Profile
The Global X Education ETF (EDUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Education Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies providing products and services that facilitate education. EDUT was launched on Jul 10, 2020 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Stories
