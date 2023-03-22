Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Shares Up 2.8%

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.49. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

Global X Education ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $3.07 million, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Global X Education ETF alerts:

Global X Education ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Global X Education ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Trading of Global X Education ETF

Global X Education ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Education ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Global X Education ETF ( NASDAQ:EDUT Get Rating ) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 7.28% of Global X Education ETF worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Global X Education ETF (EDUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Education Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies providing products and services that facilitate education. EDUT was launched on Jul 10, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Education ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Education ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.