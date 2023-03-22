Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Shares Up 0.3%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.26 and last traded at $23.20. 1,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 10,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of emerging market countries. The index selects stocks by highest dividend yield, excluding those ranking low on price return.

