Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,646,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $686,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $16.93. 990,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,869,832. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.69. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $21.09.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

