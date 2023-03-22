Gode Chain Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $148.51 Million (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and $383,605.80 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gode Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00354971 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,053.56 or 0.25800527 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010077 BTC.

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gode Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gode Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.