Governance OHM Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for approximately $2,702.45 or 0.09842973 BTC on popular exchanges. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $694,699.05 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
