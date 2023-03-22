Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Graphite Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. Graphite Bio has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $6.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphite Bio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Graphite Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 111,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 72,573 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 22,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Graphite Bio by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRPH. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Graphite Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphite Bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.43.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

