Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.61

Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.
Grasim Industries Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61.
About Grasim Industries
Grasim Industries Ltd. engages in the production of chemicals and cement. It operates through the following segments: Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others. The Viscose Staple Fibre segment offers wood pulp and yarn. The Chemicals segment produces caustic soda, allied chemicals, and epoxy.
