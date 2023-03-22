Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives $23.25 Average PT from Analysts

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTBIF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Green Thumb Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $8.01 on Friday. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $19.51. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

