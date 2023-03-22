Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $782.27 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

GBX stock opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $930.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 6th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.42). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.86%.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,114,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Rating)

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.