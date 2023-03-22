Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $782.27 million. Greenbrier Companies also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.95-1.00 EPS.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 13.2 %

NYSE GBX opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.25.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 6th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.80 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 192.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GBX. Bank of America cut Greenbrier Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,832,000 after acquiring an additional 89,097 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

