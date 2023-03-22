Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.0726

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Grin has a total market capitalization of $7.13 million and approximately $976,623.68 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0726 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,233.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.68 or 0.00285741 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00011918 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00072026 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.54 or 0.00540259 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.45 or 0.00469123 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003540 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

