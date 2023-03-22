Gritstone Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIAU. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare AI Acquisition by 51.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Healthcare AI Acquisition by 20.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,004,000.

Get Healthcare AI Acquisition alerts:

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAIAU remained flat at $10.44 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $11.02.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.