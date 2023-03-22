Gritstone Asset Management LLC Invests $1.24 Million in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 126,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. TPG Pace Beneficial II makes up 1.6% of Gritstone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Gritstone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of TPG Pace Beneficial II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. 5,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,693. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

