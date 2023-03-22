Gritstone Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 132,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. UTA Acquisition comprises approximately 1.7% of Gritstone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UTA Acquisition by 31.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $200,000.

UTA Acquisition Stock Performance

UTA Acquisition stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.53. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24. UTA Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

About UTA Acquisition

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

