Gritstone Asset Management LLC Makes New $849,000 Investment in Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Cascadia Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 130.9% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 23,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Cascadia Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,598. Cascadia Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

About Cascadia Acquisition

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

