GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target Cut to $4.30

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.25 to $4.30 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

GrowGeneration Stock Performance

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $10.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrowGeneration

About GrowGeneration

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 644.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 43.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

