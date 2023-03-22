GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target Cut to $4.30

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.25 to $4.30 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.47% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.
GrowGeneration Stock Performance
Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $10.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrowGeneration
About GrowGeneration
GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.