Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading Down 4.5%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.66 and last traded at $26.67. 434,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,926,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Guardant Health Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,587,573.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,587,573.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 43.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

