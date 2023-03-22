Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading Down 4.5%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.66 and last traded at $26.67. 434,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,926,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.
Guardant Health Stock Up 2.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Guardant Health
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 43.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardant Health (GH)
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.