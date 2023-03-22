Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.50

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.50 and traded as high as C$40.52. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$39.30, with a volume of 4,974 shares trading hands.

Guardian Capital Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$931.31 million, a P/E ratio of -61.61, a PEG ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.08.

Guardian Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

