Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Sells $127,543.92 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $127,543.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,915.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,763 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $136,050.71.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of GWRE traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.15. The company had a trading volume of 771,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,583. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $97.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,862,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 11.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 77,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 6.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Articles

