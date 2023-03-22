Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Sells $127,543.92 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $127,543.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,915.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 17th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,763 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $136,050.71.
Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of GWRE traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.15. The company had a trading volume of 771,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,583. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $97.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,862,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 11.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 77,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 6.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
