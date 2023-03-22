Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $205.48

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 205.48 ($2.52) and traded as low as GBX 160.83 ($1.98). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 170.80 ($2.10), with a volume of 969,439 shares trading hands.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 197.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 204.94. The stock has a market cap of £379.30 million, a P/E ratio of 185.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.65%. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5,744.68%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

