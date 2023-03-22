Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.54 and last traded at C$1.54. 2,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 45,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.85. The company has a market cap of C$223.04 million, a PE ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.58.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

