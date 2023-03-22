Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 188.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 35,721 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 113,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,127,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.16. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $75.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.98.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
