Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,512 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in GSK by 351.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,059,000 after buying an additional 5,556,832 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in GSK by 1,007.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,771,000 after buying an additional 4,104,146 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,948,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.15. 615,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,692,538. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.26) to GBX 1,535 ($18.85) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.58) to GBX 1,400 ($17.19) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.40) to GBX 1,730 ($21.25) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.