Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,038. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

