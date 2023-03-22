Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.2% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.05.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.11. 685,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,770. The company has a market capitalization of $316.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $276.83 and a 52-week high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

