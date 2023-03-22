Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $924,000 Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 156.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $245.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,573. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $213.73 and a 1-year high of $317.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.77.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

