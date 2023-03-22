Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO) Trading Down 0.7%

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.99 and last traded at $13.03. Approximately 3,659 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $80.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32.

Institutional Trading of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,409 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF

The Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (HFGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an active, non-transparent fund that invests in large-cap stocks that are perceived to exhibit long-term growth potential. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. HFGO was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

