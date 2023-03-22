Harvey Norman Holdings Limited Plans Dividend of $0.39 (OTCMKTS:HNORY)

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3876 per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Harvey Norman Stock Performance

Harvey Norman stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. Harvey Norman has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15.

Get Harvey Norman alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Harvey Norman from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

About Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

Featured Stories

