HC Wainwright Weighs in on Cabaletta Bio, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cabaletta Bio in a report issued on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cabaletta Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.82) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cabaletta Bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $7.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.57. Cabaletta Bio has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

