HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1,332.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 330,186 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,130 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $22,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 130.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE HDB traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $64.42. 59,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,127. The firm has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.55. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

