Head to Head Survey: Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) versus Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA)

Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Rating) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Regions Financial pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regions Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Regions Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Ballston Spa Bancorp alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and Regions Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Regions Financial 29.81% 16.14% 1.47%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Regions Financial 0 9 6 0 2.40

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp and Regions Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Regions Financial has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.72%. Given Regions Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Regions Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Regions Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and Regions Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Regions Financial $7.53 billion 2.36 $2.25 billion $2.27 8.36

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regions Financial has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regions Financial beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. The firm offers banking, loan, investment, and management services. Its services include: checking accounts, debit card, gift & travel cards, money market accounts, savings accounts, health savings account, online banking, mobile banking, digital payments, treasury management, payment processing, commercial loans, small business loans, business credit cards, mortgage programs, new home construction loans, home improvement loans and home equity lines & loans and personal loans. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other. The Corporate Bank segment represents the commercial banking functions including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending. The Consumer Bank segment holds the branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to help protect, grow and transfer wealth. The Other segment includes the company’s treasury function, the securities portfolio, wholesale funding activities, interest rate risk management activities and other corporate functions that a

Receive News & Ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.