Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) vs. Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aurora Innovation and Healthcare Triangle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Healthcare Triangle 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 337.50%. Healthcare Triangle has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 497.01%. Given Healthcare Triangle’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Healthcare Triangle is more favorable than Aurora Innovation.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Aurora Innovation has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Triangle has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Healthcare Triangle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation -2,546.55% -26.15% -23.87% Healthcare Triangle -18.69% -52.58% -34.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Healthcare Triangle’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $68.00 million 20.69 -$1.72 billion ($1.51) -0.79 Healthcare Triangle $35.27 million 0.40 -$5.95 million ($0.26) -1.29

Healthcare Triangle has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Innovation. Healthcare Triangle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurora Innovation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aurora Innovation beats Healthcare Triangle on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation. The company's software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure across private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, it offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. The company primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

