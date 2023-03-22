Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $355,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,505 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. State Street Corp grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,081.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after buying an additional 1,053,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,845,000 after buying an additional 818,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $48.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.81%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Further Reading

