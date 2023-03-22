Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $7.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.2% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $292,339,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,874,000 after purchasing an additional 625,064 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after purchasing an additional 543,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $66,797,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,181,000 after purchasing an additional 525,597 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The firm has a market cap of $96.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.17 and a 200-day moving average of $138.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

